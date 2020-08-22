Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan Reveal Personal Screenshots Of Their Chats With Mahesh Bhatt, Defend Him

Recently, Mahesh Bhatt's Whatsapp chats with actress Rhea Chakraborty were leaked to the media. India Today had shared these chats of Mahesh and Rhea, which were exchanged between June 9 and June 15.

Mahesh had sent Rhea a motivational quote which read, "Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more," on June 10. Rhea had replied, "So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning."

Mahesh's daughter Pooja Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan have come out in defense of the filmmaker by sharing their own personal chat screen grabs and Mahesh's tweets, showing that the particular quote that Mahesh had shared with Rhea were sent to others too and was even shared on his Twitter handle.

Pooja shared screenshots of the same message she had received from her father, and wrote that the text, which news reports are referring to as 'the most explosive revelation', "is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right."

Interestingly,the message @IndiaToday refers to as ‘most explosive revelation’ is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right @IndiaToday 😊 https://t.co/EUWmhtGUXW pic.twitter.com/8jkO8rLcc0 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 22, 2020

Soni Razdan tweeted, "Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz."

Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz. https://t.co/2f5tKKhwLu pic.twitter.com/l7IS2xavUS — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 22, 2020

In the Whatsapp chats leaked by India Today, Mahesh seemed to send motivational quotes to Rhea, which he would even share on his Twitter handle, and as shown by Soni and Pooja, would also often send it to others.

