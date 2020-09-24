Poonam Pandey Decides To End Her Marriage With Sam Bombay; Says 'I Have Suffered A Lot'

Poonam Pandey Reveals Why She Put Up With The Abusive Relationship For Three Years

The actress said that her three-year old relationship with Sam has always been an abusive one. Talking about it, Poonam said, "I have been in hospitals on several occasions through the course of our courtship. I put up with the abusive relationship, because I believed that we loved each other. I always painted a rosy picture projecting us as a perfect couple."

Poonam Pandey Claimed That Sam Has Always Been Violent But She Had Hoped That Things Would Change Post Marriage

She continued, "His anger stemmed from his possessiveness and insecurity. On good days, we were an amazing couple, but when things got ugly, I wouldn't wish what I went through even on my enemy. We got married hoping that things would get better. Unfortunately, it didn't turn out to be a wise decision. I am the perfect example of ‘love is blind'."

Poonam Pandey Reveals What Happened In Goa

"Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him," the actress was quoted as saying.

Poonam Says She Has Decided To End Her Marriage After Sam Beat Her 'Like An Animal'

The actress said, "This time, I don't plan to go back to him. I don't think it's a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It's about time I moved on."

Meanwhile, Here's The Latest Update On The Complaint Filed By Poonam

Sam Bombay was granted bail on surety of Rs 20,000 on Tuesday. He has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days, while also not interfering with the witnesses.