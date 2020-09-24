IPL 2020 | Preity Zinta, Chris Gayle Click Selfie As Glenn Maxwell Plays Light-Boy; Photo Goes Viral

Australian cricketer Jimmy Neesham took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious post which has gone viral. The photo features Bollywood actress Preity Zinta taking a selfie with West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, as Glenn Maxwell, another Australian cricketer, holds a lamp to light up their selfie. The caption is all things relatable.

In the behind the scenes photo shared by Neesham, the Kings XI Punjab team members Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and Preity Zinta, who co-owns the franchise, are seen have a hilarious yet sweet candid moment.

Chris can be seen sporting a yellow turban and a white t-shirt, with Preity matching his white t-shirt. As Preity clicks a selfie, Glenn turns light-boy and makes sure the selfie gets all the light it needs.

Neesham's caption reads, "Selfies don't just happen @chrisgayle333 @realpz @gmaxi_32 (sic)."

Chris turned a year older on September 21. The KXIP team celebrated Chris's 41st birthday in style in UAE, where the Indian Premiere League is taking place this year.

Preity shared a video of the celebrations. Wishing Chris, she wrote as caption, "Happy Birthday to the Universe boss @chrisgayle333 Thank you for being so awesome and an inspiration to everyone around you. Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always @kxipofficial️ (sic)."

Take a look at the video here.

