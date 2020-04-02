Preity Zinta Watches Soldier With Hubby During Coronavirus Lockdown; Misses Co-Star Bobby Deol

Preity Zinta like everyone is practising social distancing and catching up on movies. The actress however while spending time with family choose to watch her own 1998 release, Soldier on Wednesday.

Preity took to her social media and shared the took a trip down the memory lane, sharing a snapshot of her TV screen she as she is watching her age-old romantic action film, Soldier.

The tweet read, "Watching Soldier after forever with mom & hubby cuz Tuesday night is Hindi movie night and I cannot say no to mom and Gene. Miss you @iambobbydeol #Day21 #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe #ting (sic),"

Preity Zinta is also doing her bit in helping spread awareness about how to stay safe during the lockdown. The actress earlier showed her fans an oil champi is the best way to stay calm in these trying times. However, in her recent post, Preity urged her fans not to abandon their pet as they cannot spread the Coronavirus.

The Instagram caption read, "...Abandoning your pets is the most inhuman thing one can do right now, especially when it is confirmed that they are not carriers of the virus. Have a heart folks, stay safe, love your pets and pls follow social distancing (sic),"

The picture shows Zinta after a hike standing with her dog, enjoying the fresh air. Many other actors have also been sharing pictures of their pets and how they are enjoying spending more time with them, including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and more.

According to reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,637 on Tuesday. while the death toll has gone as high as 38. But there have also been 133 cases of COVID-19 who have been cured or discharged after treatment.

