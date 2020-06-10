Priyanka Chopra Condemns Child Abuse: This Is Simply Unacceptable

Priyanka Chopra Condemns Child Abuse

The actress tweeted, "The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable. You can help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it. Protect our children #Childline."

Priyanka Was Responding To A Tweet By Actor-Turned-Politician Smriti Irani

Smriti had shared a powerful video on child abuse and captioned it as, "Don't be a mute spectator to child abuse. Speak up & initiate action. Dial 1098 #Childline. Let our children know there is a system that seeks to protect, rescue & rehabilitate them. Video courtesy @shekharkapur @arrahman @kaur_bhanupreet @sarthak_johar."

Priyanka Chopra's Work As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Priyanka has travelled to countries like Zimbabwe to Ethiopia and spent time with the kids there, as a part of her work as the goodwill ambassador. "No woman, and most definitely no child, should ever have to experience sexual violence-especially from someone they trust for protection, such as a family member. As a society, it is on us to provide and take care of our children as citizens of the world, to educate children at a young age that it's not OK to be inappropriately touched and that under-age sex can lead to unwanted teen pregnancy or HIV," the actress had said during her visit to Zimbabwe in 2007.

Priyanka Was Honoured With Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award In 2019

The actress was conferred with Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador For Child Rights.

"I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children's wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme - that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer. I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF," the actress had revealed in an interview.