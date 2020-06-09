When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Why She Endorsed Fairness Creams: My Family Would Call Me Kaali

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Does Not Endorse Fairness Creams Anymore

After many Indian actors raised their voice for the Black Lives Matter movement, Kangana Ranaut called out their hypocrisy for promoting fairness creams. She said, "The Indian celebrities they've been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Priyanka Chopra For Supporting BLM

"Why is no one asking them about these million-dollar deals that they've been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit," added Kangana.

Priyanka Chopra's BLM Post On Instagram

Priyanka in BLM's support, took to Instagram on May 29 and dedicated a post that simply quoted George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer who knelt on his neck during an arrest. The picture read, 'please I can't breathe.'- Geroge George Floyd.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color."