When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Why She Endorsed Fairness Creams: My Family Would Call Me Kaali
Priyanka Chopra recently faced backlash for raising her voice against racism she had been endorsing fairness products over the years. Now, fans have come to the actress' rescue, as an old interview video is doing the rounds on the internet, in which Priyanka can be seen explaining why she ended up endorsing fairness creams in the past.
The interview, reportedly taken in 2015, shows Priyanka talking to Barkha Dutt. Priyanka went on to accept that she didn't like doing the endorsements and decided to quit right away. "I felt really bad about it, that's why I stopped doing it. All my cousins are gora-chitta (fair) I was the one who turned out dusky because my dad is dusky. Just for fun, my Punjabi family would call me 'kaali, kaali, kaali'. At 13, I wanted to put fairness creams and wanted my complexion changed."
"But then I got into films and I didn't understand. And I did do a fairness endorsement for a year and then I felt like 'I look pretty alright.' I shouldn't, I don't wanna do this and then I didn't do it, but I was also finding my ground that time as I was 21 or 22 years old," revealed Priyanka in the interview.
After many Indian actors raised their voice for the Black Lives Matter movement, Kangana Ranaut called out their hypocrisy for promoting fairness creams. She said, "The Indian celebrities they've been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned.
"Why is no one asking them about these million-dollar deals that they've been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit," added Kangana.
Priyanka in BLM's support, took to Instagram on May 29 and dedicated a post that simply quoted George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer who knelt on his neck during an arrest. The picture read, 'please I can't breathe.'- Geroge George Floyd.
In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color."
