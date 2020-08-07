Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan And Others Give A Shout Out To Indian Weavers On National Handloom Day

Priyanka Lends Support To Weavers And Artisans

Priyanka Chopra posted a photo where she is wearing a lime green Jamdani saree, which she wore to receive the Padma Shri in 2016. She tweeted, "Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay #Vocal4Handmade @smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery."

Janhvi Shared A Glimpse Of Her Favourite Saree

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her favourite saree, which she had worn to collect the National Award for her mother Sridevi, which was awarded posthumously for her performance in Mom. Janhvi captioned the post, "Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade @pmoindia @narendramodi @smritiiraniofficial @ministryoftextilesgoi."

Dia Mirza Thinks There Is Nothing Like A Handloom Saree

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let's celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree. #NationalHandloomDay2020 #VocalForLocal."

Vidya Appreciates The Labour Of Love

On the sixth National Handloom Day, Vidya Balan took to her Twitter handle to write, "On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India'sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love."