Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan And Others Give A Shout Out To Indian Weavers On National Handloom Day
On National Handloom Day, many leading actresses of the Hindi film industry such as Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Dia Mirza took to their social media handles to flaunt their favourite sarees. They also showered appreciation and showed support to the indigenous weavers of India, whose skills are unparalleled but have been dwindling in numbers in recent times.
Priyanka Lends Support To Weavers And Artisans
Priyanka Chopra posted a photo where she is wearing a lime green Jamdani saree, which she wore to receive the Padma Shri in 2016. She tweeted, "Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay #Vocal4Handmade @smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery."
Janhvi Shared A Glimpse Of Her Favourite Saree
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her favourite saree, which she had worn to collect the National Award for her mother Sridevi, which was awarded posthumously for her performance in Mom. Janhvi captioned the post, "Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade @pmoindia @narendramodi @smritiiraniofficial @ministryoftextilesgoi."
Dia Mirza Thinks There Is Nothing Like A Handloom Saree
Dia Mirza tweeted, "Our weavers need all our support and love! This #NationalHandloomDay let's celebrate the rich legacy of our Indian weaves and textiles. I am proud of this rich heritage of India and of our weavers who have kept our traditions alive. There is nothing like a handloom saree. #NationalHandloomDay2020 #VocalForLocal."
Vidya Appreciates The Labour Of Love
On the sixth National Handloom Day, Vidya Balan took to her Twitter handle to write, "On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India'sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love."
