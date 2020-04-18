Producer Karim Morani Returns Home After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Producer Karim Morani, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier last week along with his daughters, has been sent home on Friday, after testing negative for the virus. Karim, who is best know for backing films like Ra. One, Chennai Express, Dilwale and more, revealed that his last two tests results for Coronavirus were negative.

In a statement, Morani revealed that he was at the Nanavati Hospital where he remained for the treatment. He also thanked the doctors and healthcare workers for their hard work and said, "To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job."(sic)

However, as advised by the doctors, Karim Morani will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure. "I will now quarantine as required in my room only for a further 14 days. It's a big relief to be back home thank you all for your prayers. God bless you stay safe," he added.

Morani's two daughters Zoa and Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, and two days later, Morani also tested positive for the virus. The two sisters, who were treated at different hospitals, had also been discharged on April 13 after testing negative for Coronavirus. Shaza reportedly had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa had come home after a trip in Rajasthan in mid-March.

According to the health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 452 in the country; while cases have climbed to 13,835.

