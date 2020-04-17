Abhishek Bachchan Teases Farah Khan On Twitter; Asks Her To Make A Work-Out Video

Bollywood celebrities have been active on social media more than ever, since the nationwide lockdown begun. While we often see adorable PDA between couples and best friends pulling each other's legs, this fun conversation between Abhishek Bachchan and Farah Khan is unmissable.

Recently, Farah Khan has been making the headlines for her comment on celebrities posting workout videos on social media, amid the lockdown. The filmmaker called it shallow and said, "there are more things to worry about". Earlier this week, Farah tweeted, "Pandemic Teachings 2:- learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff's-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiralGroceryStores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pescaFish ki Nalini.. thank you."

Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 14, 2020

To this, the Manmarziyan actor replied teasing Farah about the workout comment. He tweeted, "Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!" Farah also chimed in on the fun and wrote, "As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor".

As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor😜 https://t.co/xyUtXglazR — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 16, 2020

Farah also talked about the comment during an interview recently, and stood by her words. She said, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It's not a global party guys, it's a global pandemic."

"There are other things you can do right now, it seemed a little shallow. We already don't have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution." She also added that her daughter is trying to figure out a way to feed the stray dogs, while her son wants to write songs that can help.

Farah's original clip on Instagram garnered almost 10 lakh views. She had captioned the post as, "BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! video shot by :- #diva."

