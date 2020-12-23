Radhika Apte Says She Did Some Work Out Of ‘FOMO’; Doesn’t Want To Do Things Out Of Pressure Anymore

Radhika Apte has established herself as an actor with immense talent in the film industry. She is grateful to receive some incredible scripts, but is also mindful that she has done other work simply out of 'fear of missing out (FOMO)'.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Radhika explained how she has chosen some projects because others were doing it, and said that she does not want to do things out of pressure anymore.

IANS quoted Radhika as saying, "I realised that I'm grateful to get a lot of work and I have chosen work only when I wanted to do it. But there were a lot of other things I was doing with work, which are part of work and are a part of my job. I was doing these just out of FOMO."

She continued, "I did so just because I didn't want to miss out or just because others were doing it. In this time, when no one was doing anything, I was really chilled. I didn't want to do it either."

"I realised, 'Oh, I wanted to do it because others were doing it. If others don't do it, I don't want to do it'. So, just to distinguish between what you really want to do and what you're doing out of pressure -- that's what I've learned in these few months and I don't want to do things out of pressure anymore. Let's see how long that lasts," added Radhika.

Talking about work, she was last seen in the Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others.

