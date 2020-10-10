Radhika Madan On Facing Rejections In Bollywood: It Shakes Your Confidence

Radhika Madan On Her Struggles As An Outsider In The Film Industry

The actress told Hindustan Times, "We outsiders don't have the luxury of choice. When I started out, it wasn't like a line of scripts were lying with me and I could choose the best or zero in on the director or banner to debut with. Tab yeh tha ki jo ho raha hai aur achha lag raha hai, mujhe mil jaye bus. It's not easy as an outsider. Radhika further said that she still auditions, but after Angrezi Medium, she has got some freedom to decide when it comes to scripts.

Radhika Says She Was Scared If Her Choices Would Affect Her Career

The actress who has some unconventional films like Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (MKDNH) 2019) to her credit was quoted as saying, "Honestly, I was the kind of girl who grew up watching Dharma and Yash Raj films. So, I had a very conventional view of a debut. In Pataakha, I played a gaon wali, 12 kgs heavier, four shades darker. The first scene I shot for MKDNH was main poster chipka rahi hoon, phir mera fight scene tha with Nakhrewaali (song) playing in the background. My hair didn't fly, neither did I step out of a convertible car. Vasan (Bala; director) sir and Vishal (Bhardwaj; director) sir made me realise I was chasing something which is superficial, short term."

Radhika Madan On Facing Rejections

Earlier, the actress had opened up about losing out on Student of the Year 2, and being told by a casting director that she isn't beautiful.

Talking about dealing with rejections, Radhika said, "If I start talking about rejections this conversation might go on. I did lose project to a star kid but then my audition also didn't go well. But when you're told you're a good actor but not pretty enough at the age of 20, it shakes your confidence." "We've been conditioned for years as to how a hero/heroine should look like. Thankfully, people like Vasan Bala, Vishal Bhardwaj, Homi Adajania don't follow these stereotypes," the actress further told the tabloid.

Radhika Madan Says She Started Questioning Herself After Every Rejection

"And now, I take time to understand if the criticism is constructive or based on some preconditioning. It's not like someone is saying that you need to work on your skills and I would brush it off. I listen to everything and work on myself," Radhika told Hindustan Times.

Radhika Madan Reacts To The Various Allegations Levelled Against The Film Industry

The actress said, "There are issues in every industry. But since ours is in the limelight, things get magnified. There are good and bad people everywhere. It all depends on how you move ahead with your capability. We don't need validation from outside to find our own calling. You don't need to explain yourself to everyone or believe everything people say. Find out for yourself what's right or wrong. Choose the company you keep wisely and just concentrate on your dream."