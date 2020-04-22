Radhika Madan On Irrfan Khan’s Involvment In Angrezi Medium: No One Would Guess He Was Ill

Irrfan Khan was welcomed back on screen by members of the Hindi film fraternity as well as his fans, in the film Angrezi Medium. The actor gave this movie everything he has, as he was battling and undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumor during its shoot.

His co-star, Radhika Madan heaped praises on Irrfan, and recounted how the critically acclaimed actor was so into the process that no one would guess he was battling the disease. She shared how Irrfan was willing to practice the lines as many times as needed.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Radhika said, "Everybody was aware of and sensitive to the situation. I think the credit goes to Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, and the whole team. The respect that they gave him was commendable. Especially for Homi and Irrfan sir, they understand each other like no one else. Watching Irrfan sir work, no layman would know that he battled with the disease recently. He was involved in the process. He gave his 200 percent. He would do lines as many times as you want." She added that Irrfan would sit and discuss the scenes with others after giving the shot.

Deepak Dobriyal, who also starred alongside Irrfan, was astounded by the actor's perseverance. He said, "Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him 'Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.' And he said, 'arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.' I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level."

Talking about Angrezi Medium, it is a spin off to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium. It was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi.

