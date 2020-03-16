Radhika Madan Overwhelmed After She Receives Appreciative Note From Amitabh Bachchan

Radhika Madan has been receiving much appreciation for her performance in her recent release Angrezi Medium. But there is one note of appreciation which left Radhika speechless.

The legend of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a letter to Radhika commending her performance in Angrezi Medium. Radhika plays a teenage daughter who wishes to go to London for her higher studies.

The actress shared a picture of the note that Big B wrote, and a bouquet of flowers he sent, on her Instagram. The note read, "Radhika! This is Amitabh Bachchan & I write to you with greatest admiration for your work in Angrezi Medium. I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity and success to you."

Overwhelmed with this gesture, Radhika wrote, "I dont know what to say or write..I'm speechless and so so so overwhelmed!@amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this . I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying "Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai" and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed,in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances.#AngreziMedium". (sic).

Angrezi Medium has been directed by Homi Adajania, and it co-stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Deepak Dobriyal. It is a spin-off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

