Angrezi Medium First Day Box Office Collection: Irrfan Khan's Film Affected By Coronavirus Scare

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was away from the big screen for a long time after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, recently made a comeback with Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film's opening box office collection, the Irrfan-starrer witnessed a dull start at the ticket counters owing to the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country. As per a report in Box Office India, the film collected an estimated Rs 3.50-3.75 crore nett on its first day of theatrical release.

Because of the coronavirus scare, the film's collections get heavily affected in big cities like Mumbai and New Delhi. With cinemas remaining shut in many parts of the country, the possibility of numbers picking up remain slim.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3, which released the week before, too, has been hit by the above mentioned developments. Reportedly, the movie has collected estimated Rs 1.5-2 crore nett, resulting in the overall box office collection of Rs. 92.17 crore.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that malls, gyms, cinema halls and public pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri, Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain closed till March 31, as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.

