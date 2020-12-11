Rahul Roy's Brother-In-Law Blames The Actor's Stroke On Sheer Negligence; Shares Latest Update On His Heath

Rahul Roy Is Undergoing Physiotherapy And Speech Therapy

Romeer told Mumbai Mirror, "Rahul is not home yet, he has been shifted to the Wockhardt Hospital, of which he is the brand face. It's a longer journey to recovery. His physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on there with his neuro physicians supervising his treatment."

Rahul Roy's Brother-In-Law Blames The Actor's Stroke On Sheer Negligence

"Rahul Roy did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold. All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery. All facts and figures will be furnished by his siblings, Priyanka and Rohit, with proof. Right now, we just want him to get well soon," Romeer further told the tabloid.

Romeer Sen Talks About The Future Course Of Treatment

On being asked the Aashiqui star's future course of treatment, Romeer confirmed that the doctors had suggested a stent on day one itself to prevent further attacks but added that nothing has been confirmed yet. He was quoted as saying, "We are consulting the doctors even as he is recovering with aggressive medical management. Sen further said that Rahul Roy is not dependent on anyone for work as he has been a sensation for 30 years.