Rahul Roy's Brother-In-Law Blames The Actor's Stroke On Sheer Negligence; Shares Latest Update On His Heath

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy recently suffered a stroke while shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film LAC- Live The Battle. The actor was airlifted to Mumbai and then admitted in Nanavati Hospital in the city. Later, while speaking with a leading tabloid, the film's producer Nivedita Basu said that the extreme conditions in Kargil had taken a toil on the actor.
Now, Rahul has been shifted to another hospital and is undergoing his medical treatment there. The actor's brother-in-law Romeer Sen shared the latest update on the actor's health while speaking with a tabloid.
Rahul Roy Is Undergoing Physiotherapy And Speech Therapy
Romeer told Mumbai Mirror, "Rahul is not home yet, he has been shifted to the Wockhardt Hospital, of which he is the brand face. It's a longer journey to recovery. His physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on there with his neuro physicians supervising his treatment."
"Rahul Roy did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold. All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery. All facts and figures will be furnished by his siblings, Priyanka and Rohit, with proof. Right now, we just want him to get well soon," Romeer further told the tabloid.
Romeer Sen Talks About The Future Course Of Treatment
On being asked the Aashiqui star's future course of treatment, Romeer confirmed that the doctors had suggested a stent on day one itself to prevent further attacks but added that nothing has been confirmed yet. He was quoted as saying, "We are consulting the doctors even as he is recovering with aggressive medical management. Sen further said that Rahul Roy is not dependent on anyone for work as he has been a sensation for 30 years.
Meanwhile, Rahul had recently posted pictures from the hospital on his Instagram page and written, "I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy #rahulroy."
