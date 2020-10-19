Rajkummar Rao Says He Was Considered A 'Serious Actor' Until Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, who has proved his mettle with a diverse set of filmography. The Omerta actor is loved by both critics and audiences. In a recent interview, Rajkummar opened up on how he was typified as a 'serious' actor until starring in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi.

"People love to put actors in boxes, and are like, 'if he/she has done a particular kind of work, then let's give him more such parts.' Till BKB released, people would see me as a 'serious, dramatic actor'. But I, as an artist, never thought, 'oh, I am going to do something very different.' I knew that it was a great role for any actor - to portray a dual personality in a beautifully-written script," said Rajkummar, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued to say that he never thought he was trying out the comedy space with the movie, but the end result was 'amazing'. "The kind of response I got from people was overwhelming, and I really enjoyed that space. Films such as Newton, Trapped and Shahid take a toll on you, as a person as well as an artist, but when you have a fun part in a film like BKB, you enjoy those great moments," he said.

Talking about how his career had a shift because of the movie, Rajkummar said, "To be honest, I feel, in a way, some kind of a shift happened in my career with BKB. And, what's interesting is that I really enjoyed that space (fun) as well. Then, of course, Stree (2018) came along and lot of things changed. As for me, I've constantly learnt and grown. As an actor, that's exactly what you want to do - play completely diverse parts in all your movies."

It was recently announced that Rajkummar will be starring in the sequel of the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. Titled Badhaai Do, the sequel also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

