Rajkummar Rao Says OTT Is A Powerful Industry But No One Can Deny Importance Of Theatres

The year 2020 has flipped some equations in the film industry with OTT platforms assuming more importance than theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While actors have adapted to the new normal for the time being, many still hold that the importance of theatres can never be underestimated.

Rajkummar Rao, who had two successful releases on OTT with Ludo and Chhalaang, shared his opinions on the theatre versus OTT debate. He said that while he said that OTT is a strong parallel industry, he also said that he owed his existence as an actor to theatres.

Talking about the function of OTT in these challenging times, Rajkummar told Hindustan Times, "We make films so that people should watch it. We want as many people as possible, and now the circumstances are such, it will take some time for normalcy to return. OTT platforms have such great reach."

He continued, "It's definitely a powerful industry, there are some great series coming out. It's generating so much employment, there are so many actors who're talented but for some reasons aren't getting work. There are now so many opportunities for makers and writers. It's a very good thing, they are churning out great content."

However, he is not one to forget the place and contributions of theatre to the film industry. "Theatres are very important. Whatever we are today is because of theatres and our films. Nobody can deny their importance. The OTT industry will always be there, as a very strong parallel industry, but nothing can replace the community viewing experience," he said.

Talking about work, Rajkummar will next be seen in Roohi Afzana, starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Alexx O'Nell. Badhaai Do is another movie that the actor has lined up, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.

