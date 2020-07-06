Rajkummar Rao Shares Dil Bechara Trailer With Heart-break Emoji; Other Celebs React To Trailer

The trailer of the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara, dropped on Monday, July 6, 2020. It received a tremendous and heart-touching response from not just fans but also Bollywood celebrities, who couldn't help but miss Sushant. Check out the reaction of celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and others, to Dil Bechara 's trailer.

Rajkummar Rao simply shared the trailer and added a heart emoji and a heart-break emoji.

Riteish Deshmukh retweeted Mukesh Chhabra's tweet sharing the trailer of Dil Bechara, and wrote, "Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies."

Mukesh Chhabra, who is a prominent casting agent in the Hindi film industry, is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara.

Sidharth Malhotra also retweeted Chhabra's tweet and wrote, "#DilBechara lovely, looking forward."

In a video addressing his fans, Vidyut Jammwal said, "I want you all to watch this movie and we should make sure that this is the highest-watched movie ever."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "This trailer is all things love !! iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love .."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Wow, lovely, heart-warming trailer of #DilBechara , so looking forward to watch, My best wishes to @CastingChhabra and the entire team. #SushantInOurHeartsForever. @arrahman @foxstarhindi @DisneyplusHSVIP."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Best wishes to you @CastingChhabra with your debut!!! We all feel your emotion at this moment.!!!!"

Dil Bechara is based on the novel The Fault In Our Stars, and will also feature the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Watch the trailer here -

