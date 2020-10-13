Ram Gopal Varma On Bollywood Filing Lawsuit Against News Channels: Too Late And Too Thanda

Ram Gopal Varma On Bollywood Planning To Take Legal Action Against Few News Channels

The filmmaker compared Bollywood's lawsuit against news channels to school kids complaining to the teacher about another kid. He tweeted, "Reaction of Bollywood Is too late and too thanda ..All top film people complaining to Delhi high court is amounting to a school kid telling the teacher ‘Teacher, Teacher , wo Arnab mujhe gaali de raha hai'."

Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey Lauded Bollywood For Taking A Stand

He wrote on his Twitter page, "I welcome this lawsuit. It will encourage responsible reporting by news TV channels, which is desperately the need of the hour. #BollywoodStrikesBack."

He continued in his next tweet, "I have said this repeatedly, Bollywood may have its issues, but they pale in comparison to what news media has become. That's where the real cleaning needs to happen. #CleanupNewsMedia #BollywoodStrikesBack."

Simi Garewal's Reaction To Bollywood's Lawsuit

Simi Garewal also took to her Twitter page and wrote, "#BollywoodStrikesBack About time too! These news channels had crossed all limits. Using stars and abusing them for TRPs!! Why should it be tolerated."