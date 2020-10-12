Kangana Ranaut Continues To Call Bollywood A Gutter As Production Houses File Civil Suit

Indian media's reportage of the Hindi film industry in the past few months has been slammed by many for being overly sensational and defamatory. Taking action on the matter, major production houses and four associations of the film industry have filed a civil suit before Delhi High Court, requesting the court to direct news channels and others to refrain from making defamatory remarks against the industry.

Kangana Ranaut, who many believe is one of those who has made irresponsible and toxic remarks through her social media platforms, as well as through her interviews on news channels, had an issue with this move by the Hindi film fraternity.

"Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," she wrote in a tweet, adding, "Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don't let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes."

She continued in another tweet, "Their is an unwritten law in the film industry 'you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours' the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change."

"I have been complaining of exploitation and bullying in Bollywood for many years. An artist has died. If the gutter of Bollywood is being cleaned on the pretext of Sushant's death, why is it bothering them so much? I have the full details of it too," she added.

Kangana has made many controversial statements and allegations that she is yet to prove, ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She went as far as staking her Padma Shri on her allegations, by saying that she would return her award if she couldn't back her words.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's Production Houses & Others File Case Against Few Media Channels

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Says She Thinks About Suicide; Kangana Ranaut Continues To Mock, Calls Her Vulture

ALSO READ: FIR Against Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka Court Directs Police To Probe Her Anti-Farmer Tweet