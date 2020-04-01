Ram Gopal Varma Says He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Later Reveals It’s An April Fool’s Joke

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle to write that he had been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, causing panic among his followers. However, he later revealed that it was an April Fool's joke, and that he was only trying to make light of a serious situation.

RGV wrote in one tweet, "My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona." Sometime later, he disclosed that it is an April Fool's prank by tweeting, "Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it's a April Fool joke. it's his fault and not mine." He wrote in another tweet, "Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them."

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke 😳 it’s his fault and not mine — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

As of now, singer Kanika Kapoor is the only Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. She has been making headlines for over a week now, and as per the latest report, she has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus for the fifth time.

Bollywood celebrities have been doing all they can to spread awareness about the virus and the precautionary measures to avoid it. Many such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others have been donating to relief funds set up to fight the spread of the virus.

