    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ranbir Kapoor's Lookalike And Kashmiri Model Junaid Shah Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

      By
      |

      A few years ago, a Kashmiri model named Junaid Shah took the internet by storm when netizens discovered his striking resemblance to Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. In a tragic development, Junaid passed away due to cardiac arrest at his Srinagar residence on Friday (July 17, 2020). He was 28 years old.

      Veteran Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel, who was also Junaid's neighbour shared this heartbreaking news on his Twitter page.

      Ranbir Kapoor's Doppelganger Junaid Shah No More

      Ranbir Kapoor's Doppelganger Junaid Shah No More

      Jameel tweeted, "Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!"

      Junaid Had Returned To Srinagar From Mumbai A Month Back

      Junaid Had Returned To Srinagar From Mumbai A Month Back

      According to reports, Junaid had returned to Kashmir from Mumbai, where he was pursuing a career in modelling. He had reportedly enrolled in Anupam Kher's acting school. A media report also stated that he was working on a web series.

      Netizens Mourn Junaid's Demise

      Netizens Mourn Junaid's Demise

      A Twitter user wrote, "What a tragic loss. Another one to add to Kashmir's tragedy. RIP." "He was so young. Tragic. May his soul rest in peace," wrote another netizen. "Today I lost my friend my neighbour Junaid Shah Left For heavenly abode. My heart goes out with the bereaved family. May Almighty Rest his soul in highest places of Jannah," wrote one of Junaid's friends.

      When Rishi Kapoor Expressed His Surprise Over Junaid's Striking Resemblance To His Son Ranbir Kapoor

      When Rishi Kapoor Expressed His Surprise Over Junaid's Striking Resemblance To His Son Ranbir Kapoor

      Like everyone, even Ranbir Kapoor's late father, actor Rishi Kapoor was quite surprised when he came across Junaid's pictures in 2015, and had tweeted, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double."

      ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor To Star In A Sandeep Vanga Reddy Gangster Film, Reveals Kabir Singh Producer

      Read more about: ranbir kapoor bollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X