Ranbir Kapoor's Lookalike And Kashmiri Model Junaid Shah Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Ranbir Kapoor's Doppelganger Junaid Shah No More

Jameel tweeted, "Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!"

Junaid Had Returned To Srinagar From Mumbai A Month Back

According to reports, Junaid had returned to Kashmir from Mumbai, where he was pursuing a career in modelling. He had reportedly enrolled in Anupam Kher's acting school. A media report also stated that he was working on a web series.

Netizens Mourn Junaid's Demise

A Twitter user wrote, "What a tragic loss. Another one to add to Kashmir's tragedy. RIP." "He was so young. Tragic. May his soul rest in peace," wrote another netizen. "Today I lost my friend my neighbour Junaid Shah Left For heavenly abode. My heart goes out with the bereaved family. May Almighty Rest his soul in highest places of Jannah," wrote one of Junaid's friends.

When Rishi Kapoor Expressed His Surprise Over Junaid's Striking Resemblance To His Son Ranbir Kapoor

Like everyone, even Ranbir Kapoor's late father, actor Rishi Kapoor was quite surprised when he came across Junaid's pictures in 2015, and had tweeted, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double."