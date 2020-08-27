Randeep Hooda Hospitalized, Undergoes Major Surgery

Actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly been hospitalized. He has undergone a major surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

According to Times of India, Randeep Hooda was photographed by the paparazzi outside the Breach Candy Hospital, in the morning of August 26, 2020.

The daily also reported that an official from the hospital assured that Randeep is doing okay and that there is nothing to worry about. Randeep also underwent a Novel Coronavirus test and tested negative.

On August 20, Randeep turned a year older. The actor received a ton of wishes on social media from fans and friends. He took to his social media handle to share a picture where he can be seen in casuals, posing with his bicycle. He wrote as caption, "Walk (or cycle) the talk .. Best birthday gift! #BeTheChange #RestartResponsibly #mothernature."

Talking about work, Randeep was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The film was a follow up to the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

He was also seen in the Hollywood film Extraction, which recently released on Netflix. The action-thriller also stared Chris Hemsworth, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour and others.

