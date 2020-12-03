Randeep Hooda Stresses On The Need To Preserve Biodiversity Ahead Of Wildlife Conservation Day

As Wildlife Conservation Day (December 4) is almost here, actor Randeep Hooda has an important message to share with people. He spoke about the importance of preserving wildlife and biodiversity and spreading awareness about the environment. Stressing on how humanity has pushed the planets to its limits, he urged everyone to protest against deforestation as it means habitat loss for wildlife.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Randeep said, "We all have to understand the importance of having all these different creatures that we share the planet with, the importance of them in the way that even if one these go missing it'll affect us badly in some way or the other. Preserving the bio diversity is the only way we can survive, the planet can survive and there can be a future for the human race."

He continued, "Loss of wildlife is the loss of delicate balance of mother earth that'll affect us because we share the planet with them... We've to behave responsibly."

Elaborating on how biodiversity conservation issues have become pressing matters, he said, "More than a thousand square kilometres of protected forest has been denotified in the last few decades, which is probably the largest chunk ever. Everybody should be alarmed, protest and appeal to the government or any ruling bodies that deforestation should be stopped, because this means millions of species of plants and animal going through a habitat loss. It seems whenever there's a development the easiest access to government land is protected forest... We cannot replace a forest by planting trees, it's a myth. I'm not against development. But it has to happen in the right way."

Randeep has been doing his part as a CMS (Convention on Migratory Species) Ambassador for Migratory Species. He shared that he takes pictures of migratory birds wherever he goes to spread awareness about the need for conservation. He also thinks that filmmaking is a great medium through which this awareness can be brought about.

