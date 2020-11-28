Rangoli Chandel Blasts Taapsee, Swara For Mocking Kangana's Demolished House; 'I Can Actually Drag Them Up Court'

Rangoli Chandel Slams Taapsee, Swara For Mocking Kangana's Demolished House

Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram page and wrote, "One thing I can't ignore and want to say - when we were going through the most difficult time as a family I was deeply hurt to see B grade actors like Swara and Taapsee mocked and laughed at Kangana's demolished house. They even went on to call the demolition legal."

Rangoli Says Kangana Doesn't Want Any Legal Action Against Swara, Taapsee

She further continued, "I can actually drag them to court but Kangana does not want any action against them. People please watch out for these frustrated, jealous and simply B-grade women, don't believe anything they endorse about Kangana."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut Had Hailed Bombay High Court's Verdict

The actress had taken to her Twitter page and written, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."