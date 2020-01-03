Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Ranveer Singh, As Ananya Panday's 'Nepotism' Statement Goes Viral

Recently, Ananya Panday had a 'tongue-in-cheek' moment while speaking to a senior journalist about the struggles of star-kids when she said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

Ananya's statement is going viral for all the wrong reasons and the newbie is constantly being trolled by the netizens. Amid all the trolling, a person on Twitter took a dig at Ranveer Singh while sharing his childhood picture, wherein he can be seen enjoying a birthday party with other star-kids like Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rangoli Chandel was quick to re-tweet that post and took a jibe at Ranveer Singh for having connections with a Bollywood family. He is a cousin of Sonam Kapoor and belongs to a privileged family.

Rangoli Chandel wrote, "People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don't qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can't speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion. Let's empower the underprivileged."

One doesn't need to over-think to guess that Rangoli was talking about her star-sister, Kangana Ranaut, who was a complete outsider and made it big in the industry on her own.

However, netizens weren't quite impressed with Rangoli's rant and trolled her mercilessly.

Sush @Sushmakc7: "Haha, I said this before. Rangoli & Kangana R always on D look out for whom to pounce on & attack next. Getting ridiculous! RS does not care about what they think, about him, at all! He is WAY too involved in his life, his work, & feeling grateful 4 being able to live his dreams!"

Ruchirakesh @ruchishah81: "What about your son? If he becomes a star in coming years what will people call him? If anybody is talented and belongs to an upper class family, does he become ineligible for becoming a star? And I think, your grandfather was an IAS, so I think you were not living in slums too."

Prateek Aneja@5Aneja: "People don't go to theatre by looking at the background of an actor. An actor becomes a star only by public irrespective of his/her background and Ranveer Singh is a star."

Sameeksha Shetty @Sameeksha20: "You should have simply mentioned Kangana's name. Why write such a long message? What a way to promote oneself."

