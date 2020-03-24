    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Get Emotional On Anniversary Of Prakash Padukone's Historic Win

      By
      |

      On March 23, 1980, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone became the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship. Recently, on the 40th anniversary of this historic win, his daughter Deepika Padukone took to her Twitter page to pen a heartfelt note for her daddy dearest.

      ranveer-deepika

      The Padmaavat actress tweeted, "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!" (sic)

      Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh too was all praise for his dad-in-law's accomplishment and posted on his Instagram page, "40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time. #legend #icon #proud." (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever 🏸🏆 He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports 🇮🇳 An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time 🌟 #legend #icon #proud

      A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

      Currently, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone are spending some quality time at home owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, during an interactive session on Instagram, when a fan asked Ranveer what they had been up to during quarantine, the actor replied, "Eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies, and DP is teaching herself how to play the piano."

      Speaking about work, Ranveer's upcoming film '83, which was supposed to release on April 10, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor was also supposed to begin shooting for Karan Johar's Takht, which was to go on floors this month. However, the shooting schedule too has been put on hold.

      Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. The actress recently signed the Hindi remake of The Intern co-starring Rishi Kapoor.

      Ranveer Singh Shares His Self-Quarantine Plans With Fans: 'Ghar Pe Baitho, Khao Piyo, Mast Raho'

      Govinda Showers Praise On Ranveer Singh: 'I Pray To God That You Become The Next Superstar'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X