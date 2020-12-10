Ranveer Singh On His Struggle In Bollywood: The Chance Was One In A Million But I Still Went For It

Ranveer Singh Says Good Opportunities Were Hard To Come By When He Stepped In Showbiz

Ranveer was quoted as saying, "My struggle period was not easy at all. There was recession going on at that time, and the movie business was not very prolific so, people were making fewer films. Therefore, opportunities for actors were far lesser as compared to today. We didn't even have any of the web, or OTT platforms. So, good opportunities were hard to come by."

Ranveer Singh Opens Up About His Struggling Period

He continued, "For close to 3.5 years, I was just groping in the dark, attempting various avenues, trying to get a break, endeavouring to get my foot in the door, doing rounds of various offices with my portfolio, looking for work, but not knowing whether it will ever happen at all. It was very far-fetched for someone in my position to think that I'd get a big opportunity as a performer, to act as a lead [actor] in Hindi films. The chance was one in a million but I still went for it. With the love, blessings, sacrifices and support of my amazing parents, I mustered up the fortitude to keep going. I was hungry and, at times, foolish but also very persistent."

Ranveer Singh Looks Back At His Journey

"I was 21 when I started trying my luck and at 24, it worked out for me in a spectacular fashion. I feel those tales are surely memoir-worthy. I almost debuted in a small role in Patiala House, and nearly did some small budget films that Anurag sir was directly/indirectly affiliated with. Today, both, Nikkhil sir and Anurag sir are probably as astounded as I am about how things started [for me] and how they have worked out," Ranveer told Hindustan Times.

Ranveer Singh Says He Gets Goosebumps When He Thinks About The Biggest Milestone Of His Career

Ranveer told the daily, "The biggest milestone of them all has to be when I got selected for my first film. That moment is simply unforgettable. I get goose-bumps even now when I think about it. For somebody like me, who comes from the kind of background that I do, to get such a big break was beyond my wildest imagination. These are the stuff dreams are made of. After that one incredible twist of fate, it's been a journey of learning, growing and evolving as a creative person, a performer and also a public figure."

Ranveer Singh On Completing 10 Years In Bollywood

"With each passing year and every film, I have learnt something more about the craft, about myself, and I have always tried to keep bettering myself and improving my set of skills. With every film and character, I hope to keep exploring myself a little more. Hopefully, somewhere along the way, in the course of ‘becoming' other people, I'll be able to understand myself better. Honestly, every experience and film has left me a little more enriched. So, I'm extremely grateful for each and every opportunity," the actor was quoted as saying.