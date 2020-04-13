Ranveer Singh To Play Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Character Shahenshah In Remake

There have been reports suggesting another one of Bollywood's classics, Shahenshah, will be made into a new age remake. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan who has delivered some of the most iconic dialogues in the film.

The 1988 film directed by Tinnu Anand, gave Hindi cinema the popular dialogue "Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai...naam hai Shahenshah". And a recent report in Bollywood Hungama suggests the film could star Ranveer Singh in the leading role.

Tinnu Anand who directed the original will be coming back as the director for the story. The report also stated, while the director has no clue when the film will be released or when it will go on the floor, he wishes to begin working on the project, once the coronavirus pandemic subsides and things are back to normal. The producer has expressed his wish to cast Ranveer Singh in the lead but the filmmaker has not revealed if he has anyone in his mind for the role.

The Amitabh Bachchan's film Shahehshah followed a man who lived a dual life, a corrupt police officer by day and a crime-fighting vigilante at night. It also starrer, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Supriya Pathak and Pran in leading roles.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of '83, which has been postponed due to Coronavirus. The film will see Ranveer play the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev alongside Deepika Padukone as his on-screen wife Romi Dev. The film will follow Indian cricket time's victory at the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the YRF's upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Farah Khan Slams Bollywood Stars For Flaunting Their Privilege During Times Of Crisis

Watch Video: Salman Khan Gives Coronavirus Twist To 'Maine Pyar Kiya's Heartbreaking Scene