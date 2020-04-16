Ranveer Singh Turns Into Tiger King Joe Exotic; Deepika Padukone Says, What's So Funny?

    For Quick Alerts
      Netflix recently released a show, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which follows the crimes of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic. It quickly became a favourite among many, including several Bollywood stars. However, a Ranveer Singh fan turned the actor into Joe Exotic and Deepika Padukone is not impressed.

      Ranveer Singh Turns Into Tiger King Joe Exotic

      According to Deepika Padukone's posts, Ranveer Singh is spending half of the time in isolation by either sleeping for long hours or savouring food. The actor is also active on social media and shared a hilarious meme of himself as Joe Exotic. Curious about the creator, he wrote, "Who did this?" with laughing emojis on Instagram story. Later, he also shared a post of the same, which received quite the response from B-town celebrities.

      But wife Deepika Padukone and best friend Arjun Kapoor found that the picture captured Ranveer's natural state. Deepika left a comment saying, "@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!? That's you on MOST days!!!". While Arjun wrote, "Casual day for Baba."

      View this post on Instagram

      😆🤣😂

      A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

      Some of the other celebrities who commented include, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Verma, Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi and more. Tiger King is about the Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic, and his rivalry with rescue activist Carole Baskin. He was imprisoned for hiring a hitman to try to kill her. The show saw some 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days after its release on March 20.

      Talking about movies, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's '83. Scheduled to release on April 10, the film has been postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis. It is rumoured that the film will hit the screens on June 25, the day when India lifted the World Cup for the first time.

