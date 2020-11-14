Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Gudiya' Deepika On Their Second Anniversary; 'Souls Eternally Interwined'

Ranveer Singh Is Smitten By His Wife Deepika

Ranveer Singh captioned the lovey-dovey pictures as, "Souls eternally intertwined ❤️🧿 Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone." In the snaps dripping with love, the couple is seen sharing some candid moments near a lakeside.

Netizens Can't Stop Gushing Over Ranveer's Love-Soaked Post

Bipasha Basu wished the couple on their wedding anniversary and dropped a comment on Ranveer's post that read, "Awww❤️Happy anniversary . God bless you both ❤️🙏." Saqib Saleem commented with two heart emojis. "Happy Anniversary Veere and Bhaabhi 🤗❤️," wrote Ranveer's '83 co-star Harrdy Sandhu.

It Was Love At First Sight For Ranveer

Talking about his first meeting with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh had earlier said, "The first time I saw her, I almost went flat!" On the other hand, Deepika had revealed that when she first met Ranveer, he was dating someone else, but that didn't stop him from flirting with her. But like they say, you cannot escape love. The couple soon fell deeply in love with each other and the rest is history!