Raveena Tandon: Camps Do Exist In Bollywood; Been Removed From Films By Heroes, Their Girlfriends

Raveena Tandon Talks About The Mean Girl Gang Of The Industry

The Mohra actress wrote, "Mean girl gang of the industry. Camps do exist. Made fun of, bn removed from films by Heroes, their girlfriends, Journo chamchas &their career destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat.fight back Some survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited."

Raveena Tandon Reveals The Harsh Truth Of Bollywood

She further wrote, "When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, Mad, psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages & pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste."

'Dirty Politics Happen Everywhere,' Says Raveena Tandon

"It can happen to someone born within,an "insider" as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away. But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win, and Evil to lose," she wrote in another tweet.

Raveena Tandon Concluded Her Point On A Positive Note

"I love my industry, but yes,the pressures are high, there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds, but that's what makes the world. One has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again, with the head held high. Goodnight world. I pray for a better tmrw," the actress signed off on a positive note.