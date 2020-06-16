Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Daughter Sara Reacted When She Heard About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has created shockwaves in the film industry. The Bollywood star was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The police confirmed that he died by suicide.
Many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to condole Sushant's demise. Others opened up about the heartbreaking news while speaking with leading newspapers and channels.
Among them is actor Saif Ali Khan, who opened about the tragic loss of Sushant. The actor also revealed that his daughter Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant in Kedarnath, is deeply saddened by his death.
Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Is Very Upset After Hearing About Sushant's Death
The actor told Times of India, "I think Sara - I don't know if she wants me to talk about it - was very upset. Very, very, very upset. Shocked and then very upset. She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor."
Saif Ali Khan Says Sara Was Impressed By Sushant On Many Levels
He added, "She was kind of like very impressed by him on many levels, which is how I came across getting to look at him in a different way. And then when I did this guest appearance, he was really nice to me."
Saif Ali Khan On His Experience Of Working With Sushant
"When I did my guest appearance in his Dil Bechara, I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not... I don't know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice."
Meanwhile, Here's How Sara Had Mourned Sushant's Demise
The Simmba actress, who was at loss of words, had shared a BTS photo from the sets of Kedarnath and captioned it as, "Sushant Singh Rajput," along with broken hearts emojis.
ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi After Attending Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: It's A Wake Up Call For Film Industry
ALSO READ: Report: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister-In-Law Passes Away In Bihar