Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Daughter Sara Reacted When She Heard About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Is Very Upset After Hearing About Sushant's Death

The actor told Times of India, "I think Sara - I don't know if she wants me to talk about it - was very upset. Very, very, very upset. Shocked and then very upset. She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor."

Saif Ali Khan Says Sara Was Impressed By Sushant On Many Levels

He added, "She was kind of like very impressed by him on many levels, which is how I came across getting to look at him in a different way. And then when I did this guest appearance, he was really nice to me."

Saif Ali Khan On His Experience Of Working With Sushant

"When I did my guest appearance in his Dil Bechara, I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not... I don't know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice."

Meanwhile, Here's How Sara Had Mourned Sushant's Demise

The Simmba actress, who was at loss of words, had shared a BTS photo from the sets of Kedarnath and captioned it as, "Sushant Singh Rajput," along with broken hearts emojis.