      Raveena Tandon Dances In Streets Of New York In Throwback Video While Her Daughter Is Embarrassed

      Raveena Tandon decided to brighten up the day for her fans amdist Coronavirus lockdown, by sharing a fun throwback video. In the video, she can be dancing freely on the streets of New York City, while her daughter tries to run away, embarrassed by her mother's behaviour. Sharing the video, Raveena prayed for all those who have lost their lives in COVID-19 hit New York, and the rest of the world.

      Raveena Dances In Streets Of New York In Throwback Video

      Raveena is having total fun as she dances around on New York streets, donning a flouncy red dress. Her daughter Rasha, tries to stop her mother's antics but when she doesn't succeed, she tries to run away.

      Raveena wrote as caption, "#throwback (2017) #THROWBACK to the days when the streets of #newyork were full of fun and happiness! Now - Prayers for all in New York , India,Maharashtra , Italy , london . May the world heal and we all see a better brighter healthier planet soon. Rest in peace all those who succumbed to this disease . You will always be in our prayers . In this video , Rasha @officialrashathadani as usual totally embarrassed by my behaviour ,Anil and I teasing her even more and she tries to run away ! Video credit - @official_ranbirvardhan_thadani @ranbir_loves_mufc." (sic).

      The actress has been treating her fans to fun videos all through the lockdown. At the same time, like her Bollywood counterparts, Raveena has been spreading awareness with regard to the need for social distancing and proper hygiene to maintain during the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). She too took up the Safe Hands Challenge by the World Health Organization, and showed the right way of washing hands for 20 seconds.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 19:34 [IST]
