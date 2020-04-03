    For Quick Alerts
      Raveena Tandon On Coronavirus: We Have Abused The Planet So Much That We Can’t Step Out Now

      The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world has made personal hygiene ever so important. Raveena Tandon says she has always been extra conscious about maintaining hygiene, and that she never shakes hands with people.

      The actress has also been actively spreading awareness about taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In a recent interview, she mused about the ongoing crisis in the world and said how we have abused the planet so much that we can't even step out of our houses now.

      Raveena On Coronavirus: We Have Abused The Planet

      Raveena told Hindustan Times, "This whole thing about not shaking hands has come about now. I've been practising it since a long time now. In fact, my husband (Anil Thadani) used to make fun of me. I would never shake hands with people because sometimes, some have clammy hands. We are celebs, so a lot of people want to, but you don't know where it has been. I have been doing Namaste for seven-eight years now, especially since my children were born. Anyone coming from outside and wanting to hold them would have to use a sanitiser first."

      She added, "We have abused this planet so much, that we can't even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers, have lost their jobs. I've been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries."

      Raveena says she is making the best use of her time with her family during the lockdown. Among other things, she is introducing her two kids Ranbir and Rasha to classic Hindi films, different types of documentaries and books.

      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 19:33 [IST]
