Raveena Tandon Says She Is ‘Booked For 7’ When Fan Asks Her To Marry Him

Social media has made celebrities accessible to fans more than ever. It is therefore not unusual to see fans make strange requests to their favourite celebrities, with some even getting replies. Recently, when a fan asked Raveena Tandon to marry him, the actress gave him a totally witty reply.

Raveena shared a throwback picture from a snow filled vacation, and expressed her desire to escape the summer. A fan commented by asking for Raveena's hand in marriage during their next birth. He wrote, "Raveena ma'am will you marry me in your next birth?" Raveena's hilarious reply to this was, "Sorry ya booked for 7 already."

Raveena captioned the picture, "#throwback When the summer gets to hot to handle... my heart dreaming of snowy vacays , soft ,fresh snowed in slopes and the icy moon.. disclaimer- always in #fauxfur," (sic).

Raveena has been spending time in lockdown staying connected with her fans through social media. She has been posting entertaining videos with her daughter, and throwback pictures of vacations. The actress has also been spreading awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic and urging everyone to stay positive.

She is part of a campaign called #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum, where she has been raising her voice against attacks on healthcare professionals in the face of Coronavirus pandemic in India. She hosted a virtual concert to raise funds for the all the frontline warriors including doctors, nurses, policemen and others.

