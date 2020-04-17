Raveena Tandon’s Slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s Wedding: Wonder What Was Served In The Buffet

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi amidst Coronavirus lockdown, flouting many rules. The family has come under severe criticism for going ahead with the wedding celebrations at such a time.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon made a sarcastic comment on the wedding on Twitter.

Raveena wrote, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis."

She added, "Wonder what was served in the buffet..," with the hashtags 'Social distancing', 'Unheeded warnings' and 'VIP entitlement'.

However, it looks like Raveena has now deleted this tweet.

According to reports, more than 30 people participated in the high-profile wedding ceremony. Visuals from the wedding show none of them wearing masks. The couple tied the knot at a farmhouse in Ramanagara, 50km from Bangalore.

Revathi is the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for housing, M Krishnappa. The couple got engaged on February 10. The original wedding venue was changed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

