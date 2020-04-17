    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raveena Tandon’s Slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s Wedding: Wonder What Was Served In The Buffet

      By
      |

      Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy tied the knot with Revathi amidst Coronavirus lockdown, flouting many rules. The family has come under severe criticism for going ahead with the wedding celebrations at such a time.

      Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon made a sarcastic comment on the wedding on Twitter.

      Raveena’s Sarcastic Comment On Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s Wedding

      Raveena wrote, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis."

      She added, "Wonder what was served in the buffet..," with the hashtags 'Social distancing', 'Unheeded warnings' and 'VIP entitlement'.

      However, it looks like Raveena has now deleted this tweet.

      According to reports, more than 30 people participated in the high-profile wedding ceremony. Visuals from the wedding show none of them wearing masks. The couple tied the knot at a farmhouse in Ramanagara, 50km from Bangalore.

      Revathi is the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for housing, M Krishnappa. The couple got engaged on February 10. The original wedding venue was changed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

      ALSO READ: Nikhil Gowda, Son Of Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Gets Hitched Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      ALSO READ: Nikhil Gowda Wedding: HD Kumaraswamy & Son Get Bashed By Netizens For Breaking COVID-19 Safety Norms

      Read more about: raveena tandon
      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X