Raveena Tandon Shares Rishi Kapoor’s Recorded Video Message For Her Dad Ravi Tandon’s Birthday

The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of two great actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor's fans are missing him ever so much on social media, where he was very active. Raveena Tandon recently shared one of Rishi Kapoor's last video messages, which he had recorded for her father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon's 80th birthday.

"HI Ravi ji! Let me wish you a very happy 80th birthday," Rishi starts off in the video, and continues, "Mai soch raha tha, apki aur humari mulakat 42 saal purani hai. I think we met in 1973, we worked first in Khel Khel Mein, Neetu and me, both of us. We worked in a few films - Jhootha Kahin Ka, Rahi Badal Gaye, Aan Aur Shaan. You know we have had a very good synergy in our work relationship and I have enjoyed working with your. My association with Neetu was principally because of you- you worked in two very important films in both our lives."

Raveena posted the video on her Instagram handle and wrote as caption, "Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed everyday. Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa, and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. we love you," (sic).

Rishi left us on April 30, 2020, just a day after Irrfan Khan passed away. Rishi had been battling leukemia for two years. His funeral was attended by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Shares What Happened When She Met Rishi Kapoor At A Ganpati Puja Last Year!

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Calls Rishi Kapoor 'Elder Brother'; Says It Will Take A While For The Loss To Sink In