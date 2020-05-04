    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Sanjay Dutt Calls Rishi Kapoor ‘Elder Brother’; Says It Will Take A While For The Loss To Sink In

      The Hindi film industry is struggling with the loss of two great actors in a matter of two days. Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor were two icons who cannot be replaced. Tributes and condolence messages continue to pour in for the both of them, as many celebrities take time to cope with the loss.

      Recently, Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor in a heartfelt post on his Twitter handle. Sanjay wrote how Rishi has been like an elder brother to him, and remembered the one thing he always taught him.

      Sanjay Shares Pic With Rishi , Calls Him ‘Elder Brother

      Sharing a heartwarming picture with Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay wrote, "One thing that Chintu Sir taught me was to always do things with a smile on our face! It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone," (sic).

      Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of April 30, 2020. The actor was rushed to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital the previous night on account of his health deteriorating. Rishi had battled leukemia for two years.

      Rishi's funeral was attended by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, brother Randhi Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani could not make it to the funeral as was in Delhi at the time, but later travelled to Mumbai to mourn with her family.

      Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 20:22 [IST]
