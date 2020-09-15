Ravi Kishan Says He Expected Jaya Bachchan To Support His Statements

Bhojpuri actor and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan responded to veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's comments slamming him for being from the film industry and yet talking ill about it. "They bite the hands that feed them," said Bachchan during a session in the parliament.

Ravi Kishan said that it is his duty, as a member of the industry and as a parliamentarian, to raise the issue of 'conspiracy to finish the film industry', and that he expected Jaya Bachchan to back him in this regard.

"There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films," said Kishan, speaking to IANS.

He added, "I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry."

During the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan had criticized all those who are set out to defame the industry and misrepresent it as a 'gutter'. "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry," she had said and had also slammed how members of the film fraternity were being 'flogged' on social media platforms.

