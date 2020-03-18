    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      In Frame: Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan’s FIRST MEET; The Rare Picture From Their First Film Goes Viral

      By Lekhaka
      |

      It's known to all Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha used to be one of the hottest on-screen pairs of B-town. Whenever the duo collaborated for a movie, audience used to cheer for them blindly. Unfortunately, Amitabh and Rekha had to stop working together owing to the rumours of their alleged affair. While Rekha had gone on record to profess her love for Big B multiple times, the latter had always chosen stoic silence on the same.

      Big B-Rekha’s Rare Pic Goes Viral

      Big B-Rekha’s Rare Pic Goes Viral

      We just got our hands on a rare picture of Big B and Rekha, which is going viral on the Instagram. The duo can be seen chilling on the sets of their film, Do Anjaane. In the picture, one can also spot Prem Chopra chatting with Rekha and Big B.

      Do Anjaane was a 1976 drama-thriller, which was directed by Dulal Guha and was based on the story ‘Rater Gari' of Nihar Ranjan Gupta.

      Big B Was A Married Man When He Met Rekha For The First Time

      Big B Was A Married Man When He Met Rekha For The First Time

      Interestingly, when Rekha had signed Do Anjaane, Big B was already to Jaya Bachchan. However, in a conversation with Simi Garewal, Rekha had admitted that she had fallen in love with Big B irrespective of his marital status.

      Rekha Was Madly In Love With Big B

      Rekha Was Madly In Love With Big B

      She had said, "The fact that he was a married man doesn't make any kind of a difference. A rose is a rose is a rose. A human being is interesting, period. I want to have the honour of being associated with this person so what is stopping me? I'm not here to 'break' his home so to speak. I'm here to be one of the lesser mortals who can just have a whiff of him and feel happy."

      Cut To Present

      Cut To Present

      Rekha has stopped taking up projects. However, she is often seen at B-town events/parties. Big B, on the other side, is all active in his profession and will next be seen in Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

      Inside Pic From Jalsa: Jaya, Amitabh & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bond Over Gujiya Like A Perfect Family

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan rekha
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 23:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X