In Frame: Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan’s FIRST MEET; The Rare Picture From Their First Film Goes Viral

Big B-Rekha’s Rare Pic Goes Viral

We just got our hands on a rare picture of Big B and Rekha, which is going viral on the Instagram. The duo can be seen chilling on the sets of their film, Do Anjaane. In the picture, one can also spot Prem Chopra chatting with Rekha and Big B.

Do Anjaane was a 1976 drama-thriller, which was directed by Dulal Guha and was based on the story ‘Rater Gari' of Nihar Ranjan Gupta.

Big B Was A Married Man When He Met Rekha For The First Time

Interestingly, when Rekha had signed Do Anjaane, Big B was already to Jaya Bachchan. However, in a conversation with Simi Garewal, Rekha had admitted that she had fallen in love with Big B irrespective of his marital status.

Rekha Was Madly In Love With Big B

She had said, "The fact that he was a married man doesn't make any kind of a difference. A rose is a rose is a rose. A human being is interesting, period. I want to have the honour of being associated with this person so what is stopping me? I'm not here to 'break' his home so to speak. I'm here to be one of the lesser mortals who can just have a whiff of him and feel happy."

Cut To Present

Rekha has stopped taking up projects. However, she is often seen at B-town events/parties. Big B, on the other side, is all active in his profession and will next be seen in Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.