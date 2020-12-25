Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle Thanks Salman Khan For Being An Emotional Support; Calls Him An ‘Angel’

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle took to her social media handle to express gratitude after a rough week with Remo suffering a heart attack and later recovering. Lizelle thanked all those who extended support to the family in these rough times and made a special mention of Salman Khan for being an emotional support when they needed it the most.

Appreciating her blessings on Christmas, Lizelle shared a photo where she is seen embracing Remo and wrote, "My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I'll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ..... I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above ....."

She went on to appreciate others who were there for them and made a mention of Salman as she wrote, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there ....."

Lizelle added, "Thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back...... pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again .... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays........"

See her post here.

Remo and Salman had worked together on Race 3, and were said to have had a fallout after the unsuccessful release of the film.

The filmmaker-choreographer suffered a heart attack on December 11 and was hospitalized in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He underwent an angioplasty surgery and spent a few days recovering in the hospital. He recently returned home.

