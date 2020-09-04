NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Chakraborty And SSR's Ex-House Manager Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday, September 4, 2020. The NCB is investigating the 'drug angle' in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra has confirmed the arrests. The investigations are taking place under Sections 20B, 28 & 29; 27A was added later. He denied that Rhea has been issued summons.

The NCB stepped into the probe of Sushant's death when the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the 'money laundering' angle, found evidence allegedly linking Rhea to banned drugs.

Earlier in the day, the NCB raided Showik's and Sushant's ex manager Samuel Miranda's house. According to reports, Samuel has been arrested too. Both of them were summoned for inquiry at NCB office after the raid.

Sushant's death is being investigated by three different agencies: NCB, CBI and ED.

In late July, Sushant's father K.K. Singh had registered an FIR with the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, including brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty and mother, and two others. The FIR made allegations of abetment of suicide, fraud, theft, and more.

Recent chats between Showik and a drug peddler allegedly revealed that Showik was sourcing drugs for his father. The NCB arrested Basit Parihar, a Bandra resident, in connection with this case, on Thursday.

News reports had quoted a senior NCB official as saying, "Parihar was arrested late night and we will produce him before a magistrate court in the afternoon. Some evidence has been collected from the house of Miranda and Showik during the searches conducted. But the investigation is at a very preliminary stage and details of the evidence gathered from their residence cannot be revealed at the moment."

Although the NCB is investigating the drug angle of Sushant's case, this investigation is a result of a differenct case registered by it.

