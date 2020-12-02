Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Gets Bail Three Months After Arrest In Drugs Case Linked To Sushant's Death

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 2), nearly three months after his arrest in a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ANI confirmed this development and tweeted, "Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau."

Special NDPS Court grants bail to Showik Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty's brother) in a drugs case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

In the first week of November, Showik had filed a fresh bail plea in a special NDPS court after his bail plea got rejected several times in the past. In his bail application, he had emphasized that he was not found in possession of any drugs and was being 'falsely implicated'.

His bail application read, "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable."

For the unversed, Showik Chakraborty and his sister Rhea Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on the charges of procurring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, Showik, who was in prison since September 4, was granted bail today by a special court.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Death Case: NCB Gets 4 Day Custody Of Showik Chakraborty And Samuel Miranda

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik's Bail Plea Rejected, To Be In Judicial Custody Until November 3