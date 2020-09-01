Rhea Chakraborty Files Police Complaint Against Media Gathering Inside Her Apartment Building

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named as one of the suspects in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by his family, has registered a police complaint against the media gathering inside her building.

ANI tweeted, "Actor Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint against media for gathering inside her residential building. She has asked Police to convey to the media not to obstruct her way and work according to constitutional rights: Mumbai Police official."

A few days back, Rhea had taken to her social media handles to show how her family and her building's security guards were being harassed by the media. In a video which is being widely shared on the internet, journalists can be seen hounding Rhea's building security guards and policemen who were escorting Rhea to her house.

They are innocent Watchmen of the building where #RheaChakrobarty stays. They have nothing to do with the case. Now just watch the video what type of journalism is this? Forget journalism what kind behaviour is this? pic.twitter.com/6aK8Ky58gE — Saurabh Vaktania (@saurabhv99) August 27, 2020

It’s a prerequisite to be inhuman, loudmouth,disgusting,and disrespectful to be an employee of the Republic .. the worst of them gets to be the prime time Boss .. https://t.co/DK4N7z1HdX — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 29, 2020

Sharing a video of her father getting mobbed by the media just outside her apartment, Rhea had written, "This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family's life . We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us . I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou."

In her tell all interview with India Today, Rhea spoke of the immense pressure on her and her family being created because people are not patient enough for the investigations and law to take its course. She admitted that suicide is constantly on her and her family's mind but the only thing that keeps them going is that they know 'truth is on their side'.

