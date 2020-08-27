Rhea Chakraborty: ‘I Think About Suicide, It Is Only Because Of Truth That I Have Strength To Live’

On Whether She Fears CBI Investigation: Not At All

Towards the end of her interview with Rajdeep Sardesai of India Today, Rhea was asked if she is ready to face the CBI on the charges leveled against her or if there is fear. She said, "Not at all. Whatever I have told the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate is what I will tell the CBI because I am speaking the truth. I am not afraid when I speak truth."

She went on to add, "If I was not telling the truth, I may not have been alive today because of the kind of pressure I have on me. It is only because I am being truthful that I have the strength to wake up every day and live."

'I Have Thought My Family And I Should End Our Lives'

When asked if she has thought about taking her life in the last two months, she said, "Absolutely."

"Yes, I have thought that my family and I should take our lives or someone should shoot us dead. It is better than living with this humiliation. We are middle class people so if we don't have respect we don't have anything," she said.

'How Do I Fight All These People Who Are Cooking Up Stories'

Rhea continued, "Today I am a drug dealer, yesterday I was a murderer, and tomorrow I will be called something else. It's endless and it's baseless. That is why I did not speak until today. Because what is the point of me saying something when everyone is cooking up stories without any proof or allegation. How do I fight all these people?"

'My Faith In Justice Is The Reason I Am Alive Today'

When asked what she thinks about the investigation being conducted by the CBI, Rhea said, "I have absolute faith in the CBI, government and justice, and that is the only reason I am alive today."

She asserted that the truth is with her and therefore she is absolutely willing to face any questioning. "I believe that the truth will remain the same and it will prevail. Unfortunately, in this circumstance, the truth will be the revelation that everyone is so desperately seeking."