Rhea Chakraborty Gets Trolled; Sushant's Sister Requests Fans 'Don't Use Bad Language For Anyone'

Sushant's Sister Demands Justice For The Late Actor

Shweta posted a picture of Sushant's frame from his prayer meet and captioned it as, "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

Sushant's Fans Troll Rhea Chakraborty On His Sister Shweta's Post

Soon after Shweta shared a post, fans started trolling Rhea in the comment section. Reacting to the unsavoury comments, she wrote, "I request don't use bad language for anyone...but never stop standing up for the RIGHT."

Bihar Police To Visit Sushant's House

As per a Times of India report, a Special Investigation team is reportedly set to visit Sushant's Bandra residence to formally go through the evidence collected by the Mumbai Police in their ongoing investigation in the actor's death case.

Sushant's Sister Recently Revealed Why The Family Is Yet To Press For CBI Probe

When a fan asked her why the family is yet to seek CBI inquiry into Sushant's death case, she replied that her family is waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports."