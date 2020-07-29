    For Quick Alerts
      Rhea Chakraborty Gets Trolled; Sushant's Sister Requests Fans 'Don't Use Bad Language For Anyone'

      Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise is a huge blow to his fans and family. The Bollywood actor died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Since then, his near and dear ones have been posting tributes and sharing unseen photos of the late actor. One among them is Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been sharing fond memories of her brother.

      On Tuesday (July 28, 2020), Shweta posted a picture from Sushant's prayer meet on her Instagram page. She shared the picture after her father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family in abetment to suicide and cheating among other sections.

      Sushant's Sister Demands Justice For The Late Actor

      Sushant's Sister Demands Justice For The Late Actor

      Shweta posted a picture of Sushant's frame from his prayer meet and captioned it as, "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

      Sushant's Fans Troll Rhea Chakraborty On His Sister Shweta's Post

      Sushant's Fans Troll Rhea Chakraborty On His Sister Shweta's Post

      Soon after Shweta shared a post, fans started trolling Rhea in the comment section. Reacting to the unsavoury comments, she wrote, "I request don't use bad language for anyone...but never stop standing up for the RIGHT."

      Bihar Police To Visit Sushant's House

      Bihar Police To Visit Sushant's House

      As per a Times of India report, a Special Investigation team is reportedly set to visit Sushant's Bandra residence to formally go through the evidence collected by the Mumbai Police in their ongoing investigation in the actor's death case.

      Sushant's Sister Recently Revealed Why The Family Is Yet To Press For CBI Probe

      Sushant's Sister Recently Revealed Why The Family Is Yet To Press For CBI Probe

      When a fan asked her why the family is yet to seek CBI inquiry into Sushant's death case, she replied that her family is waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports."

      ALSO READ: FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty Alleges She Defrauded Sushant Singh Rajput, Threatened Him

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty For Abetment Of Suicide

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
