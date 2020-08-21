Rhea Chakraborty Was Given Access To Morgue Where Sushant Singh Rajput Mortal Remains Were Kept?

Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer, Vikas Singh questioned the access that was given to Rhea Chakraborty to visit the morgue where Sushant's mortal remains were kept.

According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty was given access to the morgue where Sushant's body was kept after his death, when hospital rules state that even close family members cannot be given such an access without the police's presence.

Times Now reported that the mortuary officer at Cooper Hospital confirmed that access to the morgue is strictly limited.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh was quoted as saying, "Sushant's sister was there at home and she was disturbed. But she could have been called if anything was to be done. She was in a live-in relationship up to June 8 and she had moved out of the home on June 8. Both lockers of Sushant Singh Rajput were found to be empty. What right did she have to be in the mortuary? Mumbai Police will have to do a lot of explanation, as to why she was called when the sister was there."

Sushant's family filed an FIR with the Bihar Police, alleging Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and two others of abetting Sushant's suicide. They also alleged Rhea of theft, confinement, cheating and more.

On August 19, the Supreme Court transferred the case which was being investigated by both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Mumbai Police has come under criticism for alleged mishandling of the investigation of Sushant's death.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Cook Neeraj Reveals Details Of Actor's Last Moments; Says 'It Is Not A Murder'

ALSO READ: Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Organizes A Global Prayer Meet For The Late Actor