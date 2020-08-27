Rhea Chakraborty On Her ‘Sorry Babu’ Comment: What Else To Say When Someone Has Lost Their Life?

Rhea On How She Heard About Sushant's Passing

In an interview with India Today, Rhea said, "On June 14, around 2 pm, I was with my brother in my room when my friend called me and said that there are rumours that this has happened, stop the rumours now. Ask Sushant to give a statement. She (her friend) didn't know I was at my home. Then, within 10-15 minutes, there was a clarification of Sushant Singh Rajput's death."

She Did Not Go To His Place

When asked if she went to Sushant's place, she said that she did not. She broke down and was shocked and could not understand how such a thing had happened. "Then, I was told that I was not included in funeral list and that his family doesn't want me there," she said.

On Her Visit To The Morgue And Not Attending The Funeral

On not going to the funeral but visiting the morgue, Rhea said, "I was ready to go to the funeral, but my industry friends told me not to go as his family doesn't want me there. I would only be insulted and be asked to leave from there. Then one of my friends said that it is important for me to see his body for the last time because if I don't, I will not get closure and it will be hard to accept the fact that he is no more."

'I Was Sorry That He Had Lost Life.. What Else Does Someone Say?'

On her ‘sorry babu' comment, Rhea said, "Yes, what else is someone supposed to say after someone has lost their life? I am sorry you have lost your life. I am sorry that your death has been made into a joke. I am sorry that your last memory is not of your good work, intelligence or your charity. That is also misconstrued. Aur kya bolenge? (What else would you say?)"

How Long Was She In The Morgue?

When asked how long she was in the mortuary, Rhea said, "3-4 seconds. My friends asked me to wait outside. I was told that the body was on the way to the van, which will be taken to the funeral. I got to see the body for three seconds. I said I am sorry, which I am because he had lost his life and I touched his feet as a mark of respect. Any Indian can understand that why would touch someone's feet at such time."