Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Explains How Sushant Could Look Happy In Paris Pictures

After Rhea Chakraborty said that her boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput suffered a depressive episode while on their trip to Paris and refused to get out of his hotel room, many pointed at pictures where Sushant is out and about in the city, looking happy.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has responded to this line of questioning and stated that Sushant, as mentioned by Rhea, was bipolar and was thus prone to extreme mood swings.

Speaking to The Quint, Maneshinde said, "What Rhea said was absolutely correct. Sushant and Rhea were in Paris for around six days and they spent one whole day in Disneyland. Rhea had mentioned Sushant was bipolar, and any medical expert will vouch that the mood swings of such people are in extremes."

In her interview with India Today, Rhea had said that she first got to know about Sushant's alleged mental illness during their Europe trip. She shared how Sushant could not leave his room for three days in Paris, and how he couldn't sleep during their stay at a Gothic hotel in Italy which had scary images in the room. She also said that Sushant was a little better in Switzerland, but they ultimately had to cut short their trip.

Rhea has been accused of abetting Sushant's suicide and has been subjected to a media trial in this regard while investigations of Sushant's death are still on.

Meanwhile, recent reports and Whatsapp chats that have surfaced, suggest that Sushant's family was well aware of his mental health although they claimed that they were never informed about it by Rhea.

